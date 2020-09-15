LA County Sheriff’s Deputy Gave First Aid To Partner Despite Having Been Shot Through The Jaw, Video Shows

31-year-old Los Angeles Sheriff’s Deputy Claudia Apolinar gave first aid to her fellow deputy after both were ambushed Saturday night by a gunman, video shows.

Apolinar joined the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department (LASD) three years ago and previously worked as a librarian, according to Daily Mail.

Apolinar and her unidentified 24-year old male colleague were in their patrol car when an unidentified gunman walked up to the vehicle and began shooting, video shows.

Moments ago, 2 of our Sheriff Deputies were shot in Compton and were transported to a local hospital. They are both still fighting for their lives, so please keep them in your thoughts and prayers. We will update this thread with information as it becomes available. — LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) September 13, 2020

Apolinar, who was reportedly shot through the jaw, began tending to the wounds of her male colleague despite profusely bleeding, according to a video posted to Twitter.

This female LASD deputy is a hero. She’s helping her partner tend to his wounds while she’s bleeding from the jaw. She was shot in the face. Blue lives matter. pic.twitter.com/ETwyNe5Fe3 — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) September 15, 2020

She can be seen wrapping what appears to be a tourniquet around the male deputy’s arm before the deputy sits down.

Bill Melugin of Fox 11 confirmed Apolinar also radioed for help while giving first aid.

BREAKING: Two LASD Transit Security Bureau deputies have been shot at the Compton PAX station. I’m told by LASD that both were shot in the head by a male who got off a bus, then fled. Both hospitalized, Sheriff Villanueva at hospital now. @FOXLA — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) September 13, 2020

The LASD confirmed both officers were shot multiple times.

Update: One male deputy and one female deputy were ambushed as they sat in their patrol vehicle. Both sustained multiple gunshot wounds and are in critical condition. They are both currently undergoing surgery. The suspect is still at large. — LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) September 13, 2020

Both officers were immediately taken to a local hospital in critical condition and underwent surgery Saturday night. Sheriff Alex Villanueva said “it looks like they’re going to be able to recover,” during a Sunday press conference.

WATCH:

Protesters blocked the entrance to the hospital early Sunday morning while chanting “We hope they die,” according to a tweet from the LASD. (RELATED: Los Angeles Protesters Chant ‘Blue Lives Don’t Matter Here’)

To the protesters blocking the entrance & exit of the HOSPITAL EMERGENCY ROOM yelling “We hope they die” referring to 2 LA Sheriff’s ambushed today in #Compton: DO NOT BLOCK EMERGENCY ENTRIES & EXITS TO THE HOSPITAL. People’s lives are at stake when ambulances can’t get through. — LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) September 13, 2020

“To the protesters blocking the entrance & exit of the HOSPITAL EMERGENCY ROOM yelling ‘We hope they die’ referring to 2 LA Sheriff’s ambushed today in #Compton: DO NOT BLOCK EMERGENCY ENTRIES AND EXITS TO THE HOSPITAL. People’s lives are at stake when ambulances can’t get through.”

There is currently a $100,000 reward for any information leading to the arrest of the suspect.