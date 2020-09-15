US

LA County Sheriff’s Deputy Gave First Aid To Partner Despite Having Been Shot Through The Jaw, Video Shows

Los Angeles Sheriff Deputy Claudia Apolinar tends to her male colleague after both were ambushed and shot by an unidentified gunman Saturday night (Screenshot/Ian

(Screenshot/Ian Miles Cheong)

Brianna Lyman Contributor
31-year-old Los Angeles Sheriff’s Deputy Claudia Apolinar gave first aid to her fellow deputy after both were ambushed Saturday night by a gunman, video shows.

Apolinar joined the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department (LASD) three years ago and previously worked as a librarian, according to Daily Mail.

Apolinar and her unidentified 24-year old male colleague were in their patrol car when an unidentified gunman walked up to the vehicle and began shooting, video shows.

Apolinar, who was reportedly shot through the jaw, began tending to the wounds of her male colleague despite profusely bleeding, according to a video posted to Twitter.

She can be seen wrapping what appears to be a tourniquet around the male deputy’s arm before the deputy sits down.

Bill Melugin of Fox 11 confirmed Apolinar also radioed for help while giving first aid.

The LASD confirmed both officers were shot multiple times.

Both officers were immediately taken to a local hospital in critical condition and underwent surgery Saturday night. Sheriff Alex Villanueva said “it looks like they’re going to be able to recover,” during a Sunday press conference.

WATCH:

Protesters blocked the entrance to the hospital early Sunday morning while chanting “We hope they die,” according to a tweet from the LASD. (RELATED: Los Angeles Protesters Chant ‘Blue Lives Don’t Matter Here’)

“To the protesters blocking the entrance & exit of the HOSPITAL EMERGENCY ROOM yelling ‘We hope they die’ referring to 2 LA Sheriff’s ambushed today in #Compton: DO NOT BLOCK EMERGENCY ENTRIES AND EXITS TO THE HOSPITAL. People’s lives are at stake when ambulances can’t get through.”

There is currently a $100,000 reward for any information leading to the arrest of the suspect.