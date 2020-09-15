‘Most’ Of LSU Football Team Has Contracted Coronavirus, According To Coach Ed Orgeron

LSU head coach Ed Orgeron claimed “most” of the football team has contracted coronavirus at some point.

Orgeron told reporters Tuesday that he believes that most of the players will be eligible for games, according to ESPN.

LSU coach Ed Orgeron said on Tuesday that most of his team has contracted COVID-19. “Not all of our players but most of our players have caught it,” Orgeron told reporters. More: https://t.co/R5uC6pSVXa pic.twitter.com/aVBaTRmj2w — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) September 15, 2020

“Not all of our players, but most of our players have caught it,” Orgeron told reporters, the outlet reported. “I think that hopefully they won’t catch it again, and hopefully they’re not out for games.”

Orgeron clarified that he doesn’t know if the LSU players can’t catch it again. (RELATED: REPORT: Several Members Of LSU’s Offensive Linemen Are In Coronavirus Quarantine)

“Hopefully that once you catch it, you don’t get it again,” he said, according to ESPN. “I’m not a doctor. I think they have that 90-day window, so most of the players that have caught it, we do feel like they’ll be eligible for games.”

The head coach confirmed three of LSU’s offensive lineman had missed practice for coronavirus testing at the end of August.

“You have to make adjustments,” he said at the time, ESPN reported.

This could be good news. If you can only get COVID-19 once, then the football team should stop having problems with coronavirus soon. It does suck that any of the players have gotten it at all.