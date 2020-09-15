The MLB Will Play The Postseason In A Bubble System

The MLB playoffs will take place in a bubble.

According to Ken Rosenthal, the league and the players’ union have reached a deal to play the postseason in a bubble setting. ESPN also confirmed that the MLB will move to a bubble for the playoffs. A handful of stadiums would be in play, and the World Series would be at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, according to ESPN’s report. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Major League Baseball and the Players Association reached agreement late last night on a plan for the 2020 postseason, including neutral-site bubbles for the Division Series, League Championship Series and World Series, sources tell The Athletic. Announcement expected today. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) September 15, 2020

Baseball’s bubble plan is set. Now all baseball needs is an agreement on how to integrate families. News at ESPN on all the playoff locations, what the hold-ups are and why there is growing confidence that a deal to codify it could be struck next week: https://t.co/hZ2Y4GPAkt pic.twitter.com/cWqDwildFT — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) September 12, 2020

This is probably a smart call from the MLB. After all, we’ve watched the NBA and the NHL use bubbles, and both leagues have had incredible success.

The NFL hasn’t used a bubble, and has had a lot of success through one week of regular season action. So, it might not be necessary, but we know that the MLB has had some problems.

Now, the league is shifting to a bubble for the postseason, which should eliminate any problems going forward.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by brewers (@brewers) on Sep 14, 2020 at 5:29pm PDT

I’m not sure how anyone could be against the bubble system. At this point, I don’t think there’s any doubt at all that they work, and work well.

The MLB had some major growing pains during the early days of their season during the coronavirus pandemic. Players tested positive and games had to be postponed. Those problems are pretty much gone, but a bubble system should make sure they don’t come back in the postseason.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by brewers (@brewers) on Sep 12, 2020 at 5:33pm PDT

All the way around, this seemed like an obvious call to make.