Monday Passes Without The Big 10 Voting On A 2020 Football Season

Monday came and went without the Big 10 approving a fall football season.

After much anticipation that a vote was imminent, it never happened Monday, and we now wait to see if an official decision on playing football is made Tuesday. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

It’s crazy that this was expected to happen as soon as Monday. Now, it’s Tuesday, and we still don’t have any clarity on what the Big 10 will do during the coronavirus pandemic.

DP on B1G: “The Presidents and Chancellors will vote today. Mich. probably not going to play, Mich. St. not going to play, Maryland’s probably [won’t] play. But you’re going to get Nebraska, Iowa, Purdue, Indiana, Ohio St. Wisconsin wants to play but may not be able to.” pic.twitter.com/6QiusRB5t1 — Dan Patrick Show (@dpshow) September 14, 2020

At this point, I have no idea what’s going on. I honestly don’t. Information seems to be changing by the hour.

What I do know is that Wisconsin chancellor Rebecca Blank suggesting it’s all or nothing is bad news because that will never occur.

There’s no shot the Big 10 votes 14-0 to play football. That’s just not going to happen, which means we’re cooked if that’s the standard.

#Badgers chancellor Rebecca Blank today during a teleconference when asked about B1G football: “I will say we’re all going to move together in the Big Ten. We’re all going to play or not if we possibly can. This isn’t going to be a school by school thing.” — Jeff Potrykus (@jaypo1961) September 14, 2020

We need some answers, and we need them right now from the Big 10. We need to play football. It’s that simple.

This decision should have been made over the weekend. The fact we made it to Tuesday without a final decision on football is unacceptable.

Let the teams that want to play do just that. The clowns who want to remain on the sidelines can do so. Don’t ruin it for the rest of the conference.