New Jersey Residents Convinced Of UFO Sighting, Really Just A Goodyear Blimp

Residents in New Jersey were convinced they had spotted a UFO on Monday, but in reality it was just a Goodyear Blimp.

The unidentified flying object was in fact later identified as the Goodyear Blimp flying over MetLife Stadium during the Pittsburgh Steelers v. New York Giants game, according to the New York Post.

Videos shared on social media literally showed people who had pulled their cars over just to get out and capture a photo of the “UFO.”

“They just spotted a ufo in Newark we all gonna die,” one user wrote alongside video.

Another video shared on Twitter got over 555,000 views, according to the New York Post. (RELATED: Pittsburgh’s Chase Claypool Makes Insane Catch Against The Giants)

How can you look up in the sky and not recognize the Goodyear Blimp? It’s one of the most iconic things about America. I guess it was getting dark, so it could have been hard to make out. But, still. There is no excuse.

I also love that so many people were on the same page about it. It wasn’t that just one person thought this was a UFO. Tons of people were out of their cars trying to grab a good pic probably to go show everyone they know.

Life is funny sometimes.