Notre Dame Vs. Duke Was The Most-Watched College Football Game Of Week 2 With 4.3 Million Viewers

Notre Dame beating Duke was the most-watched college football game of week two.

According to ShowBuzzDaily, the Fighting Irish getting a 27-13 win over the Blue Devils was watched by 4.324 million people. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The second most-watched game was Georgia Tech beating Florida State, which had north of 3.5 million viewers.

You know fans are desperate for college football action when a game that was expected to be a blowout draws more than four million viewers.

Duke, while a national basketball brand, isn’t a football school, and the Fighting Irish were expected to roll them.

While that didn’t happen, it was a great game that a lot of people tuned in for.

If these are already the ratings, you can bet the ratings for the SEC are going to be through the roof once their games start September 26.

They’re going to be gigantic if Notre Dame’s win over Duke is an indication of things to come.

It sure does feel good to have football back in America. That much is for sure!