REPORT: The PAC-12’s ‘Most Aggressive’ Plan For Football Would Have Games Starting In November

The best case scenario for PAC-12 football would reportedly have games starting in November.

According to ESPN, the “most aggressive” plan for the PAC-12 would have football games starting in “mid-to-late November.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The PAC-12 originally canceled the 2020 football season because of coronavirus.

I seriously can’t get over how stupid these plans for a delayed football start are. It’s truly mind-boggling that people view this stuff as real.

How will it be safe to play football in November, but not in September or October? Can anyone explain that? Does anyone want to defend it?

If it’s safe to play football in November, then it’s safe to play football right now. It’s that simple. There’s no other way to put it.

Also, if you start playing football in November, then is the PAC-12 just bowing out of playoff contention? The committee isn’t putting a team in after four or five games.

There’s no situation where that happens. So, by starting in November, the PAC-12 is just admitting they’re not going to be in the playoffs.

All this nonsense needs to end. Play football immediately, and cut the garbage. If the PAC-12 is willing to play in November, then they should play right now.