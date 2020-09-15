REVIEW: ‘The Wire’ Is Incredible And Depressing In Season 4

I finally finished season four of “The Wire,” and it was outstanding.

As always, I’ll keep this free of spoilers because it’d be hard to enjoy “The Wire” if I just ruined it for you. Having said that, season four was incredible and depressing all at the same time. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

It’s also very different from the first three seasons of the hit HBO show. Without giving too much away, we don’t see as much of McNaulty in this season.

I found that to be a weird choice from the writers. He was the main character for the first three seasons, and he’s more or less relegated to the bench in season four.

It wasn’t terrible that we say him less, but I like McNaulty a lot. He’s a fun character, and he’s a damn good cop. So, the lack of presence on the screen took some getting used to.

Season four focused heavily on the school system in Baltimore for inner-city kids, and it focused on how the pipeline is more or less straight to the street or prison.

While there were a few bright spots in season four in terms of laughs and levity, season four might be the darkest one so far.

There is so much violence and death. It’s hard to wrap my head around just how much killing there was. Bodies were falling left and right.

It’s also incredibly depressing to see these children get screwed by the system and spit out without anyone caring.

Pryzbylewski shined in season four as a teacher, and it’s one of the few heartwarming storylines. However, again, we all know nothing can be happy too long in “The Wire.” While I won’t ruin anything, even the uplifting education storyline had to end in disaster.

I’ve never seen a show like “The Wire” before, and I can’t believe it took me so long to watch. It’s insanely well-written, and all the characters are complicated.

Mostly, it shines a light on a drug issue in this country that nobody seems too interested in talking about or fixing. Season four went out of its way to show how screwed some of the youth are before they ever even get a shot at life.

To say it’s heartbreaking would be an understatement.

Start watching “The Wire” ASAP if you haven’t already. It’ll be one of the greatest shows you ever watch. Now, I have one season left. I’m not sure I’m ready for this journey to end, but here we go!