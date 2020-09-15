Saints Vs. Buccaneers Was The Highest Rated Week 1 NFL Game On Fox Since 2016

The New Orleans Saints beating the Tampa Bay Buccaneers generated some huge TV ratings this past Sunday.

According to FOX Sports PR, Drew Brees and company beating Tom Brady was the highest rated week one NFL broadcast on the network since 2016.

It’s also expected to be the most-watched broadcast on TV since the Super Bowl.

The star-studded showdown between Brady’s @Buccaneers and Brees’ @Saints led America’s Game of the Week to a strong start. ???? pic.twitter.com/q6NM6youjN — FOX Sports PR (@FOXSportsPR) September 14, 2020

This is very interesting because the ratings for “Sunday Night Football” when the Rams beat the Cowboys weren’t good at all.

Not only were the “SNF” ratings not good, but they were down 28% from 2019. Yet, Fox had business bumping just a couple hours earlier as America tuned in for Tom Brady’s debut with the Buccaneers.

So, it looks like it was a mixed bag for the NFL in week one. “Sunday Night Football” was more or less a dud for the Rams playing Dallas, but people were locked in for the Bucs vs. the Saints.

It all kind of evens out through week one. No real reason to panic just yet if you’re in NFL leadership.

The question is whether or not people will keep tuning in for Tom Brady, especially if he’s not winning. We’ll have to wait and see, but you know Fox has to be happy with these ratings. When “SNF” failed, Fox was crushing it.