Sarah Huckabee Sanders Reveals What Trump Told Her Is The ‘Greatest Music Video Of All Time’

Sarah Huckabee Sanders revealed that President Donald Trump once told her that the “greatest music video of all time” is from Guns N’ Roses.

The details come from a newly released excerpt from the former White House Press Secretary’s book titled, “Speaking for Myself: Faith, Freedom, and the Fight of Our Lives Inside the Trump White House,” per RollingStone magazine in a piece published Tuesday. (RELATED: Guns N’ Roses Invites Mexico City Fans to Smash Trump Piñata Onstage [VIDEO])

Sanders shared that the president had asked her and former White House communications director Hope Hicks to add Guns N’ Roses “November Rain” song to his “rally playlist” in 2018.

“November Rain” played at Trump Michigan rally tonight. @SarahHuckabee writes in her book about how Trump added it to the playlist in 2018 and made SHS and Hope Hicks watch the Guns n Roses video in the Oval Office because it was the “greatest music video of all time.” pic.twitter.com/67T2veDdoS — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) September 10, 2020

“He told us it was the ‘greatest music video of all time,'” Sanders wrote. (RELATED: Former Guns N’ Roses Drummer Hospitalized Over Reported Attempted Suicide)

The former press secretary went on to note how Trump then made her and Hicks watch the video “to prove his point even though neither or us had disagreed,” she added.

For those that might have forgotten, the 1992 video consists of the lead singer of the rock group Axel Rose walking down the aisle with supermodel Stephanie Seymour. The entire video is almost 10 minutes long.

WATCH:

As the piece noted:

In one scene, she’s celebrating her wedding to Axl when it suddenly begins pouring. The guests act like they’re under enemy attack fire and began diving for cover. One fellow even dives through the wedding cake. We then transition right to a funeral and Seymour is in a coffin.

Oh and there’s the huge orchestra that plays in the background the entire time. It is truly something if you have never seen it.