Former Michigan star quarterback Shea Patterson is working out for the Baltimore Ravens.

According to Ian Rapoport, Patterson will work out for the team Tuesday morning. His most likely hope is to make the practice squad.

Free agent QB Shea Patterson is set to work out for the #Ravens this morning, source said, as teams tinker with their emergency lists and practice squads. He recently spent time with the #Chiefs. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 15, 2020

I really hope Patterson manages to get a legit shot in the NFL. Coming out of high school, he had all the hype in the world.

It looked like he was going to be a star at Ole Miss before transferring to Michigan. While he was solid with the Wolverines, he never met the expectations placed on his shoulders.

Of course, you can always claim the expectations were unrealistic, but fans were never satisfied with what they got.

Yet, there’s a reason why there’s so much hype around Patterson. The young man has a ton of raw talent. He just hasn’t ever been able to string it all together.

Now, he’s getting a shot with the Ravens. At the end of the day, that’s all he can ask for. Hopefully, he’s able to stick around for a little bit.