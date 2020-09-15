Texas Tech Has 6 Football Players With Coronavirus

Multiple Texas Tech football players have coronavirus.

According to EverythingLubbock.com, the Red Raiders have revealed that they still have six active cases of coronavirus on the football team. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Tech’s next football game is September 26 against Texas.

Seeing as how the Red Raiders have already played a game this season, I really wouldn’t be too concerned about six cases if I was a fan of the program.

Clearly, it’s possible for Texas Tech to play and deal with the virus at the same time. It’s just how we’re going to have to operate in 2020.

Plus, half a dozen players isn’t the end of the world. In fact, it’s not even close to the end of the world. It’s a very manageable number.

As I always say, let the players who are sick heal up, keep the rest of the team away from them and everything will be fine. There’s no reason to panic.

Texas Tech has 11 days until their next football game. They’re going to be just fine!