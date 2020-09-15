Watch The 1st Trailer For Season 2 Of ‘The Mandalorian’

The first trailer for season two of “The Mandalorian” has arrived, and it’s glorious.

Season two of the hit show from Disney+ arrives Oct. 30, and people have been eagerly awaiting a trailer. Well, I can promise that it’ll have you ready to run through a wall. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

Give it a watch below, and decide for yourself what you think.

“Wherever I go, he goes.” Watch the brand new trailer for #TheMandalorian and start streaming the new season Oct. 30, only on #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/0E3mtUcZO9 — The Mandalorian (@themandalorian) September 15, 2020

I am so excited for season two of “The Mandalorian.” The first season was awesome, and was the crown jewel of the Disney+ lineup.

It felt like old school “Star Wars.” It felt like the original trilogy, and that’s the kind of action fans have been craving for a long time.

There was a ton of action, there were tons of fun storylines, the dialogue was great and season one gave us Baby Yoda.

Now, we wait about a month and a half for season two. Something tells me that Disney isn’t going to let us down at all.

Make sure to check it out on Disney+ starting Oct. 30. It’s going to be epic.