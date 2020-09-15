Viral Video Shows Fans Of The Detroit Lions Celebrating D’Andre Swift’s Dropped Touchdown Pass

Some fans of the Detroit Lions started celebrating a bit too early this past Sunday.

With a few seconds remaining in the game and down by four to Chicago, Stafford hit running back D’Andre Swift wide open in the end zone for what should have been the game winning score. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Unfortunately, the former Georgia star dropped the ball.

#Lions rookie DeAndre Swift drops a game-winning TD. #Bears hang on to win 27-23. UNREAL. pic.twitter.com/a9xEPWFIwH — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) September 13, 2020

In a TikTok video posted by @mzan943, a group of Lions fans started celebrating as soon as the ball hit Swift’s hands.

A few seconds later, they realized disaster had unfolded. Watch the unreal moment below.

Look, I’m a huge Detroit Lions fan, and I’ll be the first to admit that their early celebration is pretty funny.

It’s okay to laugh at dark moments. D’Andre Swift dropping an easy catch for the win is about as dark as it gets in terms of the NFL.

D’Andre Swift officially baptized as a Detroit Lion. pic.twitter.com/frvIDdIQld — Jeff Eisenband (@JeffEisenband) September 13, 2020

Of course, this is why we’re the Detroit Lions. Things simply can’t go our way. It’s just not meant to be. Lions fans have been sentenced to a life of torture.

This is just the latest example of that fact.

My heart goes out to these fellow Lions fans, but I’d be lying if I said I didn’t laugh.

H/T: Barstool Sports