Virginia Tech Football Coach Justin Fuente Says The Roster Is A ‘Revolving Door’ During The Coronavirus Pandemic

Virginia Tech football coach Justin Fuente didn’t mince words when explaining how coronavirus has impacted the roster.

The man running the Hokies addressed the media Monday, and explained how the coronavirus pandemic has made the roster and player readiness a "revolving door."

You can listen to him break it down below.

Monday Updates ???? Coach Fuente describes Tech’s roster as a “revolving door.” More from today’s media session ⤵️https://t.co/vKDClWVuVJ#HardHatMentality ????????‍ pic.twitter.com/YeVdGIoWOx — Virginia Tech Football (@HokiesFB) September 15, 2020

Welcome to football during the coronavirus pandemic, my friends! Things can change at literally any moment. A player could be ready one day and not the next.

Fuente couldn’t be much more blunt than he was as he laid it out. Teams are literally trying to piece together rosters as they go.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Virginia Tech Football (@hokiesfb) on Sep 9, 2020 at 12:50pm PDT

There’s really not much they can do other than play it by ear. It’s not ideal, but it is what it is. We’re playing football during a pandemic.

It’s incredibly crazy, but it’s better than not playing at all. That much is for sure.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Virginia Tech Football (@hokiesfb) on Aug 18, 2020 at 11:47am PDT

Also, I’ve kind of chosen to embrace the chaos. It’s kind of fun not knowing what the hell will happen on any given day. I kind of enjoy it!

We just have to make the best of the situation and enjoy the 2020 season for what it is.