Adam Gase Is The NFL Coach Favored To Get Fired 1st, Matt Patricia Is 2nd

Oddsmakers think New York Jets head coach Adam Gase won’t be around for much longer.

According to odds from Bovada, Gase is favored to be the first head coach fired this season at +300. Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia is second at +350. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Honestly, with Le’Veon Bell headed to IR for the next few weeks, Gase probably isn’t getting fired in the coming weeks.

He can just point to that and say you can’t really win in the NFL without your best player. I mean, it’s a fair point to make, and it’d be hard to disagree with him.

#NYJ place Le’Veon Bell (hamstring) on IR, via source. Eligible to return in three weeks. — Kim Jones (@KimJonesSports) September 15, 2020

Having said that, I hope like hell the Lions fire Patricia. He can’t be canned soon enough. I’m sure he’s a nice guy. I really do.

I’m sure Matt Patricia is a great dude, but he has no business coaching the Lions. We have been awful under his tenure.

Not only have we been awful, but we blow games in spectacular fashion. At the end of the day, that’s a reflection of leadership.

The Lions pissed away what should have been a blowout win against the Chicago Bears to open the 2020 season. It just never ends.

#Lions rookie DeAndre Swift drops a game-winning TD. #Bears hang on to win 27-23. UNREAL. pic.twitter.com/a9xEPWFIwH — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) September 13, 2020

The Lions need to dump Patricia ASAP, and I don’t even feel bad saying it. It’s just the reality of the situation. You either win in the NFL, or you lose your job.

We’ve been awful under his leadership, and it’s time for a change.

Hopefully, the Lions will ask me to do the firing. Below is a live look of how it’d go when I relieve Patricia of his command.

Fire Patricia immediately!