Chrissy Teigen Says She Has Been Put On ‘Serious Bed Rest’ Amid ‘Difficult Pregnancy’

Chrissy Teigen said she didn’t “really know that bed rest” meant staying in bed and said now she’s on “serious bed rest” amid a “difficult pregnancy.”

“I didn’t really know that bed rest was in bed,” the 34-year-old Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model explained in her Instagram Story. The comments were noted by Page Six in a piece published Wednesday. (RELATED: Chrissy Teigen Admits She Had A Boob Job, Wants Her Implants Out)

“I honestly thought bed rest was you have to really, really relax, stay home,” she added. “I thought it could be couch rest. But now I’m in trouble. Now I need bed rest. I’m on super serious bed rest times.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Sep 8, 2020 at 11:48am PDT

Teigen continued, “It’s a bit of a difficult pregnancy. I feel good though. I will say I’m probably being punished for talking so much about how great the first two went.” (RELATED: Chrissy Teigen Heats Things Up With Jaw-Dropping Bikini Throwback Shot)

“I was like, ‘Oh yeah, pregnancy’s awesome!'” the swimsuit model went on. “But now I get it. I get anyone that thinks it’s not so awesome but very happy to be carrying this baby.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by E! News (@enews) on Aug 13, 2020 at 3:00pm PDT

The comments come after reports surfaced earlier this month that she needed to go on bed rest for two weeks. According to the outlet, she is on full bed rest now until next Tuesday.

Teigen and husband John Legend first announced last month they’re expecting their third child together. The two are also parents to 4-year-old daughter Luna and 2-year-old son Miles.