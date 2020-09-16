Trump Overtakes Biden, Reaches New Approval High In Latest Rasmussen Poll

President Donald Trump has overtaken Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden in a major poll for the first time in the 2020 presidential election on Wednesday.

The president also reached an all-time approval rating high, reaching 52% in the latest Rasmussen Reports survey, up from 51% the past several weeks.

The poll showed Trump holding a narrow lead over his Democratic opponent, 47% to 46%.

“The race has narrowed over the past two weeks,” the poll’s analysis reads. “Biden had a two-point lead last week, but that survey also marked the first time Trump had edged above 45% over the past two-and-a-half months. Prior to this week, Biden has bested Trump in every weekly survey since White House Watch began at the beginning of July.”

While Biden had enjoyed leads in most major polls so far, the race has been narrowing of late, particularly in battleground states.

Unlike most major polls, however, Rasmussen notably does not vastly oversample Democrats, the Washington Examiner reported. 37% of its likely voters sampled were Democrats, 33% were Republican, and 31% were independent. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Trump Has Nearly Doubled His Asian American Support Since 2016 — Campaign Says It’s Their Outreach Operation)

“Trump shows surprising strength among other minority voters, suggesting perhaps that he is attracting Hispanic support as violent racial protests continue in many major cities,” the analysis continued. “It will be interesting to see if this support holds up in the weeks ahead.”

Rasmussen polled 2,500 likely voters on September 9-10 and 13-15 and has a plus or minus 2% margin of error.