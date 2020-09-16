Newt Gingrich Says ‘George-Soros-Elected’ DA’s Responsible For Unrest

A Fox News Panel went silent after Former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich brought up George Soros during a Wednesday appearance on Fox News’ “Outnumbered.”

Gingrich responded to the unrest in many major American cities that have destroyed businesses owned by minority-owned businesses and communities. “The number one problem in almost all these cities is George-Soros-elected, left-wing, anti-police, pro-criminal district attorneys who refuse to keep people locked up,” Gingrich said.

“Just yesterday, they put somebody back on the street who was wanted for two different murders in New York City. Uh — you cannot solve this problem,” Gingrich continued, “both Harris and Biden have talked very proudly about what they call progressive district attorneys. Progressive district attorneys are anti-police, pro-criminal, and overwhelmingly elected with George Soros’ money. And, they are a major cause of the violence we are seeing because they keep putting the violent criminals back on the street.”



The program’s co-host, Melissa Francis, responded, “I’m not sure we need to bring George Soros into this,” she said.

“He [Soros] paid for it,” Gingrich responded. “Why can’t we discuss the fact that millions of dollars he spent elected these people.”

“No, he didn’t.” Panelist Marie Harf interjected, cutting the former speaker off. “I agree with Melissa, George Soros doesn’t need to be a part of this conversation.”

“So, it’s verboten?” Gingrich said as an awkward silence took over the broadcast.

Gingrich previously said that the Democratic party is, “owned by people who are financed by George Soros,” earlier this month on Fox News’ morning show, “Fox & Friends.” In that appearance, Gingrich also noted that several district attorneys in major American cities who have received Soros funds exhibit “pro-criminal” tendencies. (RELATED: George Soros Quietly Poured $100K Into Local DA Race Without Anybody Knowing)

From 2015 to 2017, Soros spent more than $8 million on district attorney races across the country. In Philadelphia, Soros gave over $1.45 million to a super PAC in support of DA candidate, Larry Krasner. FEC filings have also revealed that a political action committee (PAC) financed by George Soros, called Justice & Public Safety, spent more than $100,000 on a Portsmouth, Virginia district attorney race in less than two months.