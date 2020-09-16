Georgia And Tennessee Schedule Football Games Against UT Martin

Georgia and Tennessee have both scheduled a laughable football opponent in the coming years.

According to FBSSchedules.com, the Bulldogs and Volunteers will play UT Martin in the next couple years. Tennessee will play the Skyhawks in 2022 and Georgia will play them in 2023. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

UT Martin is an FCS team, which is the level beneath the FBS.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tennessee Football (@vol_football) on Sep 15, 2020 at 3:25pm PDT

It’s amazing listening to people who try to claim the SEC is a dominant conference with the toughest schedules in America, and then teams turn around and schedule FCS opponents.

It’s an absolute joke, and there’s no other way to put it. Yes, the SEC has some great teams, but let’s end the scheduling charade.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Georgia Football (@georgiafootball) on Sep 15, 2020 at 3:32pm PDT

Say whatever you want about the Big 10, but at least teams in the B1G try to play tough non-conference games. The SEC is out here scheduling cupcakes.

It’s not even like it’s Vanderbilt doing it. It’s Georgia and Tennessee. The Bulldogs are one of the best teams in America.

There’s no excuse to be scheduling an opponent like UT Martin.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Georgia Football (@georgiafootball) on Sep 14, 2020 at 6:01am PDT

I can’t wait to hear the spin on this from SEC fans. I’m sure they’ll sell UT Martin as the greatest FCS team ever. It’s always fun to watch the excuses flow!