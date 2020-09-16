Herschel Walker: ‘Fans Have A Right To Protest As Well’ And NFL Players ‘Can’t Be Upset’ If ‘They Don’t Watch The Show’

Herschel Walker said “fans have a right to protest as well” when asked about the drop in ratings in the NFL when compared to the numbers in 2019 after the first week of football with social justice protests.

The comments came during the NFL legend‘s appearance Tuesday on Fox News’ “The Story With Martha McCallum” when the host noted that 8 million fewer people tuned in for the first week of games, 88 million compared to 96 million the year prior. That is a drop of close to 10 percent, McCallum explained. (RELATED: Fox News Contributor Says Media Is Ignoring Biden’s ‘Staggering’ Support Of Black Voters)

“First of all, it’s great unity but as I said early on, there shouldn’t be politics in sports, but since the [NFL] commissioner [Roger Goodell] sort of gave in and decided to let politics come into sports, I don’t think the team, the league, the owner, the commissioner has decided what do you want?” Walker explained. (RELATED: ‘You Don’t Determine Who We Vote For’: Football Legend Herschel Walker Blasts Joe Biden Following ‘Ain’t Black’ Comment)

WATCH:

“You’re going to protest, but not you’re not putting out what is the solution?” he added. “What is the end game? The players do have a right to protest, but realize that fans have a right to protest as well. So, if they boo, you can’t be upset. If they don’t watch the show, you can’t be upset.”

The Heisman Trophy winner continued, “You know, are you going to stay inside? What is the end game? What do you want? How are you going to achieve this? Because all I see is protest and all I see is words, but there is no actions behind those words.”

“And I said it early on, instead of everybody having their folded arms or closed fists why don’t we have an open hand? Herschel explained. “We all come together. And I’d love to go with you, the NFL, all major league sports, let’s go to Washington. Let’s get the Democratic, let’s get the Republican people together.”