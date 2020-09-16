Jake Gyllenhaal Will Star In The New Movie ‘Guilty’ From Antoine Fuqua

Jake Gyllenhaal has a new movie coming out, and it sounds awesome.

According to Deadline, the famous actor will star in “Guilty,” and legendary director Antoine Fuqua will lead the way from behind the camera. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

Deadline reported that the plot of the film is as follows:

It takes place over the course of a single morning in a 911 dispatch call center. Call operator Joe Bayler (Gyllenhaal) tries to save a caller in grave danger—but he soon discovers that nothing is as it seems, and facing the truth is the only way out.

Yeah, you can go ahead and sign me up for this one immediately. Sign me up right now. I don’t even need to hear anymore.

I’m all in!

For those of you who don’t know, Fuqua is the man who directed “Training Day,” which is one of the greatest movies ever made.

I literally have a copy of the DVD on my desk just to make sure I’m starting the day off with the right tone.

Now, he’s teaming up with Gyllenhaal for a movie about a situation where “that nothing is as it seems.” Folks, what more even needs to be said at this point?

It sounds absolutely awesome, and I’m here for this kind of action.

There’s no release date yet, but you can guarantee that I’ll be keeping you all updated. I can’t wait!