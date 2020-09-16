‘It’s Everything You Hope It’s Going To Be’: Jon Hamm Says Of ‘Top Gun’ Sequel

Jon Hamm gave us all just a bit more information about the highly anticipated “Top Gun” sequel and promised “it’s everything you hope it’s going to be.”

“I loved it,” the 49-year-old actor shared during his appearance on the “Today Show” Wednesday after revealing that he got to see a cut of “Top Gun: Maverick” last week. The movie, starring Tom Cruise, was delayed until next year due to the pandemic. (RELATED: Trailer For ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ With Tom Cruise Gets Released)

It starts at the 2:37 minute mark.

WATCH:

.@hodakotb catches up with Jon Hamm about his virtual hangouts benefiting theater companies in his hometown of St. Louis, and what it was like making the #TopGun sequel. pic.twitter.com/tRKtK9x4d6 — TODAY (@TODAYshow) September 16, 2020

“It’s everything you hope it’s going to be,” he added. It’s everything I hoped it is going to be, and Tom is obviously is perfect in it and amazing.” (RELATED: ‘Star Wars’ Movies And ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Pushed Back Because Of Coronavirus)

Hamm continued, “The movie has the exactly the right mix of nostalgia for the first one, and but then the continuation of the story and the characters. You know, you don’t expect anything else from Tom Cruise in this point in his life.”

The comments come following reports earlier this year that the sequel to the hit 80s movie “Top Gun” would not be hitting theaters this summer, as originally planned, due to the coronavirus. The new release date is set for July 1, 2021.