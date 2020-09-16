Kate Gosselin Calls Ex-Husband Jon Gosselin A ‘Violent And Abusive Person’ After Son Accused Him Of Abuse

Former reality star Kate Gosselin claimed her ex-husband Jon Gosselin is a “violent and abusive” person after their son accused him of abuse.

Kate’s claim comes two weeks after the couple’s son Collin accused Jon of physical abuse, according to an article published Wednesday by People magazine.

“I am done hiding and will say this unequivocally: Jon is a violent and abusive person,” Kate told People magazine.

The alleged incident took place earlier this month between Collin and Jon, People confirmed with Pennsylvania’s Berks County Child & Youth Services. The allegations against Jon include “causing bodily injury to a child through recent act/failure to act: hitting/punching,” according to the outlet. (RELATED: Photos Of Jon Gosselin Just Surfaced – See What The Divorced Father Of 8 Looks Like Now!)

“I learned of this incident from CYS, and through them I was then read multiple reports — from the police report, to Collin’s statement to the police, to the account of an adult eyewitness. They were all very similar, if not identical,” Kate told the outlet.

“Until I receive the letter from CYS about whether they’ve deemed the allegations founded or not, it’s ongoing. My contact at CYS has not told me otherwise,” Kate added. “If this doesn’t qualify as assault, I don’t know what does.”

Meanwhile, Jon’s representative told People the reality star had never abused his son.

“No charges have been filed against him, and there’s no ongoing CYS investigation,” the representative said, according to the outlet.

Jon and Kate got divorced in 2009 after being married for ten years. The family became famous after the launch of their reality TV series “Jon & Kate Plus 8” in 2007.