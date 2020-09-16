Kelly Ripa, Mark Consuelos Providing Scholarships For To 20 Homeless College Students In NYC

TV talk show host Kelly Ripa and her husband Mark Consuelos are providing 20 homeless college students with scholarships.

Each of the students will receive a laptop and $2,000 from the couple’s donation that established the Win Scholarship Fund, according to an article published Tuesday by People magazine. Win provides shelter for homeless families in New York City.

SO grateful for @KellyRipa & @MarkConsuelos for creating the 1st-ever Win Scholarship Fund, equipping 20 of our college-bound students w/ laptops & covering expenses like books + transpo. More: https://t.co/5aeYbmRhfv @people. TY for making our students’ college dreams come true! — Win (@WINNYC_ORG) September 16, 2020



“Mark and I are so excited to help these students in whatever small way we can,” Ripa said in a statement to the outlet. “Starting college is a pivotal moment for so many and being a part of this time is really special for our family. We know each of these scholarship recipients has a bright future ahead and we can’t wait to see what amazing things they accomplish!”

Ripa wanted to find a way to help out students that might not have access to things need for school amid the coronavirus pandemic including technology, books and transportation, the outlet reported. (RELATED: REPORT: Kelly Ripa, Mark Consuelos Donate $1 Million To Relief Efforts Amid Coronavirus Pandemic)

President and CEO of Win Christine C. Quinn told the outlet the organization is “grateful” to Ripa and Consuelos for “helping to make [the students’] college dreams a reality.”

“Thanks to their generous donation, these students no longer have to worry about buying books or paying for a ride home, and can focus on what’s the most important: succeeding in their studies,” Quinn said in a statement to People.

“We hope other people who have luckier circumstances like we do will help people living below the poverty line,” she said. “It makes a difference forever.”