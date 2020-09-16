Leaked Video Shows Democratic Rep Sean Casten Rapping About How Trump Supporters Are ‘Racist’ And ‘Loony’

A leaked video obtained by the Daily Caller News Foundation shows first-term Democratic Illinois Rep. Sean Casten rapping at a private campaign event about how supporters of President Donald Trump are “racist” and “loony.”

Casten has previously faced scrutiny for apparently linking gun ownership to genital size and for comparing Trump to Osama bin Laden. The leaked video was recorded on Sept. 28, 2019, when the congressman held a campaign event at a local bar featuring his own band.

“Congressman Sean Casten will reprise his role as keyboard player in Rockapedia,” a Facebook page for the event promised. During the event, the congressman stepped away from the keyboard to display his affinity for rapping to the crowd, the video shows.

“When I get angry, I write raps,” Casten tells the crowd in the video. “It’s kinda my thing. It’s not widely appreciated on Capitol Hill.”

“And I have these raps that I write, and I share them with people and they’re like ‘you should never do these live,’ and here we are,” he continues. He then delivers a rap that he wrote “on the last campaign.”

“There’s so many problems in the world today, and so many politicians are unwilling to say anything that might alienate their base but what do you do when that base is racist and science denying and loony?” the congressman raps in the video.

“Yeah I said it, so sue me yeah, cause a base that ain’t nothing but a lazy excuse. Made by a man who knows that his views got frozen in time ’bout 1962.”

The video was posted to a private, pro-Casten Facebook group the day after Casten’s campaign event, according to a screenshot of the post reviewed by the DCNF.

A member of the group leaked the screenshot and a copy of the video to Casten’s Republican opponent, Jeanne Ives, whose campaign shared it with the DCNF. (RELATED: This Democratic Congresswoman Called The Alleged Kenosha Shooter A ‘White Supremacist Domestic Terrorist’)

Casten’s campaign did not return the DCNF’s request for comment for this article. The congressman previously faced scrutiny after appearing to link genital size to gun ownership.

“If you are a constitutionalist, unless you’re a member of well-regulated militia, tell me why you need to own a gun, right?” Casten said in August during a virtual campaign event. “Having small genitals is not a sufficient reason to own a gun,” he added.

Casten also faced scrutiny during his 2018 campaign after saying that Trump has a “tremendous amount in common” with bin Laden.

