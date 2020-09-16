New York Jets Place Le’Veon Bell On Injured Reserve

New York Jets running back Le’Veon Bell has been placed on injured reserve.

According to Kim Jones, the star RB has been placed on IR with a hamstring injury. He's eligible to come off of IR in three weeks.

#NYJ place Le’Veon Bell (hamstring) on IR, via source. Eligible to return in three weeks. — Kim Jones (@KimJonesSports) September 15, 2020

This isn’t good news at all for fans of the Jets. New York opened the season by losing to the Bills, and they’re now going to be without their best player for three weeks.

Last year, the Jets lost Sam Darnold for several weeks early in the season because of mono. Now, it’s 2020 and Bell is gone for at least three weeks because of a hamstring issue.

The hits just keep coming for the New York Jets, and they seemingly never stop. As a fan of the Detroit Lions, I feel the pain of their fans.

I know what it’s like to look at the roster and think there’s talent there only for it to always fall apart.

In the NFL, if you get off to a slow start, you might as well just stick a fork in your season. These next three weeks will be crucial, and the best player on the team won’t be available.

It might not be time to panic, but it’s definitely time to be nervous.