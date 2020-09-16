New Poll Shows McConnell With Double-Digit Lead Over Democratic Challenger McGrath

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has a double-digit lead over his Democratic challenger Amy McGrath, a poll released Wednesday shows.

According to a Quinnipiac University poll, McConnell now leads McGrath by 12 points. Fifty-three percent of likely Kentucky voters backed McConnell compared to the 41 percent who supported McGrath. The poll also mentions that 91 percent of the likely voters who selected a candidate have their minds made up about who they will vote for in November.

An August poll released by QuinnipiacUniversity showed McConnell had a five-point lead on McGrath, which has now doubled. In March, McConnell restructured his campaign into a meals effort for Kentuckians affected by coronavirus, as McGrath had been running million-dollar attack ads on him. (RELATED: McConnell Restructures Campaign Into Meals Effort For Kentuckians Affected By Coronavirus)

McConnell has been focused on trying to pass coronavirus legislation on Capitol Hill, while Democrats have continued to block Republicans’ efforts. (RELATED: Senate Democrats Block Coronavirus Stimulus Package)

The Quinnipiac poll was conducted from September 10-14. 1,164 likely voters were questioned. The margin of error is plus or minus 2.9 percent.