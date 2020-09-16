REPORT: Michael Thomas Will ‘Miss Several Weeks’ With A High-Ankle Injury

New Orleans Saints superstar Michael Thomas will miss substantial time with an ankle injury.

According to Tom Pelissero, Drew Brees’ favorite weapon on the field will “miss several weeks” of action with a “high-ankle injury.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Thomas is viewed as one of the top receivers in all of football.

#Saints star WR Michael Thomas’ high-ankle injury is worse than originally believed, and he’s now expected to miss several weeks, sources tell me and @RapSheet. Thomas is as tough as they come and surely will try to defy that timeline. But it’ll be a battle. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 15, 2020

We’re one week into the NFL season, and we’ve already lost two star players in Le’Veon Bell and Michael Thomas for at least a few weeks.

The Saints dominated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but losing Thomas is a huge deal.

rip fantasy 2020 get well soon michael thomas u r my son pic.twitter.com/HsloJX3m1M — Joe Romano (@joeyroms27) September 15, 2020

Again, Thomas is almost always the best receiver in any game he plays in, and he provides Drew Brees with an elite weapon to target at all times.

Now, the Saints will have to find a way to make plays without him on the field in the coming weeks. Whenever your best skill player goes down, it’s a major problem.

We’ll see how the Saints adapt, but this certainly isn’t good. That much I can promise you.