REPORT: Michigan Quarterback Dylan McCaffrey Opts Out, Will Transfer

Michigan quarterback Dylan McCaffrey is reportedly done playing for the Wolverines.

According to The Detroit News, Christian McCaffrey’s younger brother has opted out of the season and will look to transfer to a different program. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The decision comes after Joe Milton beat him out for the quarterback job.

Joe Milton had won the QB job outright and the #Michigan staff raves about his potential from what I’ve heard. He has a huge arm and moves well, and they have been very excited about his development this off-season. https://t.co/q2ZIQe9KvG — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) September 16, 2020

This is a little bit surprising to me. Honestly, I thought McCaffrey was going to be the guy at Michigan after Shea Patterson left.

I thought he had all the tools to be a solid B1G quarterback. Milton must be the man in Ann Arbor if he ran McCaffrey out of town.

Having said that, McCaffrey is going to be just fine. He’ll land at another major college football program, and he has two more years of eligibility remaining.

Plus, we are talking about a guy that is legit football royalty.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dylan McCaffrey (@dcaf20) on Jun 2, 2019 at 4:30pm PDT

Having said that, let’s also take a moment to remember when Dylan damn near got decapitated against Wisconsin. That hit was something else.

Best of luck to him wherever he lands!