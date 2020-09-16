‘South Park’ Will Release An Hour-Long Coronavirus Pandemic Special September 30

“South Park” is releasing a coronavirus pandemic special at the end of September.

The comedy central hit show will release an hour long special Sept. 30 at 8:00 EST, and it looks like it’s going to be pretty damn funny. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

Watch a preview for the special below.

The on-going pandemic presents continued challenges to the citizens of South Park, in the hour-long, supersized episode titled “The Pandemic Special” premiering Wednesday, Sept 30 at 8p ET. pic.twitter.com/wzyTXxjNtl — South Park (@SouthPark) September 15, 2020

I don’t know how anyone could not be pumped for this special. There are only two shows that I’ve wanted to see take a shot at the pandemic.

One is “South Park” and the other is “Always Sunny.” Now, “South Park” is taking care of business, and we’re getting an entire hour Sept. 30.

If that doesn’t pump you up, then you’re no fan of mine!

Cartman being anti-mask is going to be so funny. It’s honestly going to probably be one of the funniest things we’ve experienced in the past several months.

I can’t wait to see how “South Park” attacks the pandemic, anti-mask people, individuals committed to hiding in their basements forever and more.

I damn near spit out my drink when the preview opened with Randy in a mask trying to promote weed sales.

America needs “South Park” more than ever, and we’re getting it Sept. 30. Can’t wait!