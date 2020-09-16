‘The Devil All The Time’ Is Officially Out On Netflix

“The Devil All the Time” arrived on Netflix early Wednesday.

As you all know, I’ve been incredibly excited and amped for the Netflix movie with Tom Holland and Robert Pattinson, and it’s finally here. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

The plot of the film, according to Netflix’s PR site, is as follows:

In Knockemstiff, Ohio and its neighboring backwoods, sinister characters — an unholy preacher (Robert Pattinson), twisted couple (Jason Clarke and Riley Keough), and crooked sheriff (Sebastian Stan) — converge around young Arvin Russell (Tom Holland) as he fights the evil forces that threaten him and his family. Spanning the time between World War II and the Vietnam war, director Antonio Campos’ THE DEVIL ALL THE TIME renders a seductive and horrific landscape that pits the just against the corrupted.

It’s been a long time since we last had a super dark and sinister movie. Well, it looks like “The Devil All the Time” will fill that void.

Good luck watching the trailer and not feeling a chill go down your spine. It’s incredibly creepy and unsettling.

I have a long flight coming up Thursday, and my entire plan is to just fire up “The Devil All the Time,” and not break for a single second until it’s done.

Given the elite cast and the plot, something tells me that I’m going to be hooked from the opening credits. I really can’t get over how damn good it looks.

Let us know what you think in the comments, and make sure to check back for my full review once I see it. I can’t wait to find out what we get in “The Devil All the Time.”