‘Let Me Finish My Question Sir’: Woman Cuts Off Trump At ABC News Town Hall

A woman cut off President Donald Trump during Tuesday night’s ABC News town hall after the president tried to interrupt her part way through her question on preexisting conditions.

The woman, who has a preexisting condition herself, wanted to know what Trump was doing to protect health care services for people like her even as he seeks to dismantle Obamacare in the Supreme Court. Trump assured her that he had no plans to get rid of coverage for preexisting conditions.

And that’s the last time Trump will ever interrupt this woman.pic.twitter.com/vyFbjJE3mQ — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) September 16, 2020

“Should [coverage for] preexisting conditions, which Obamacare brought to fruition, be removed —” she says before being interrupted.

“No,” Trump says, appearing to be prepared to begin his response.

“Please stop and let me finish my question sir,” the woman says. “Should that be removed, within a 36 to 72-hour period without my medication I will be dead. And I want to know what it is that you’re going to do that people like me who work hard, we do everything we’re supposed to do, can stay insured.”

Before finishing her question, the woman said she has special trouble in the health care system as a black woman, a group she says health care workers don't take seriously.

“First of all I hope you are taken seriously. I hope you are,” Trump responds. “And we are not going to hurt anything having to do with preexisting conditions. We are not going to hurt preexisting conditions. In fact, just the opposite.”

The Trump administration announced in early August that Trump was drafting an executive order to preserve coverage for preexisting conditions, even if SCOTUS strikes down Obamacare, which the Trump administration is pushing for.