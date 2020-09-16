Churchill ‘Recovered Western Civilization And That’s What [Trump] Is Doing,’ Says British Journalist Raheem Kassam

British journalist Raheem Kassam compared President Donald Trump with Winston Churchill saying both “recovered Western Civilization.”

“When you look at what the president has done today, when you look at what the State Department is doing, when you look at what the DOJ [Department of Justice] is doing, this president — and I say this as a Brit — is positively Churchillian, in what’s doing, in seeing down the new fascism.” the editor-in-chief of The National Pulse told Fox News’ “The Ingraham Angle,” on Tuesday.

Kassam noted that in the years prior to Churchill becoming Britain’s Second World War prime minister, his critics disparaged him as a “war monger” for his attacks on Nazi Germany’s rearmament program, saying “saying that he would drag the entire western civilization into the lows of the lows and we would never recover.” (RELATED: Donald Trump Nominated For Nobel Peace Prize Over UAE-Israel Peace Deal)

“But instead, he was somehow who actually recovered Western Civilization and that’s what this president is doing,” Kassam said, noting Trump’s success with brokering peace in the Middle East and opposing communist China for its “human rights abuses that are going on there right now.”

“What is [Michael] Bloomberg and [Joe] Biden and [Kamala] Harris and AOC [Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez], what are they doing about all of this stuff? It’s absolutely nothing.”

Trump said Tuesday that he expects “eight or nine” or other Mideast countries to join the historic peace deal between Israel and the United Arab Emirates. (RELATED: Michael Savage To Trump: ‘You’re The Winston Churchill Of Our Time)

U.S. Customs and Border Protection has blocked imports from companies that produce cotton, clothing and computer parts in China’s Xinjiang region because it says the communist government practices “systemic human rights abuses against the Uyghur people and other ethnic and religious minorities,” an official statement read.