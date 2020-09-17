‘7 Jersey’ From Nike Honoring Anniversary Of Kaepernick Taking A Knee Sells Out In Minutes

A new jersey from Nike honoring the anniversary of the day Colin Kaepernick took a knee four years ago during the national anthem sold out in minutes Thursday.

“Through his continuous commitment, the number 7 jersey has become an iconic symbol for progress and positive change,” the company shared in the announcement of the monochromatic, triple black jersey with the former San Francisco 49ers QB‘s number on it. The post was noted by Yahoo.com. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“Colin and Nike team up together once again, this time with a Triple Black jersey, paying homage to the anniversary of Kaepernick seeking what’s true. True to each other,” the statement added. “True to the movement. True to 7.” (RELATED: LeBron James Says He Hopes He Made Colin Kaepernick ‘Proud’ By Kneeling During The National Anthem)

Colin @Kaepernick7‘s Nike Icon Jersey 2.0 drops tomorrow on SNKRS. pic.twitter.com/ZZvj3sHl0T — Nice Kicks (@nicekicks) September 17, 2020

Kaepernick also shared a photo on Instagram of the jersey. He captioned his post, “Four years ago, I took a knee to protest against systemic racism and social injustice. It was that day that the number on my jersey would come to represent something greater than football, something greater than me.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by colin kaepernick (@kaepernick7) on Sep 17, 2020 at 6:59am PDT

“Since then, the number 7 jersey has become a symbol for advancing the liberation and well-being of Black [and] Brown communities,” he added. “Thank you for staying True.”

The all black jersey went on sale for $150 each at 10 a.m. (ET) and was sold out in minutes, per the outlet.

The jersey reportedly quickly started appearing on resale sites and those were offering the “7 jersey” for three times the price, per TMZ.