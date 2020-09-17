Politics

Maskless Biden Ignores Social Distancing Guidelines, Whispers To Anderson Cooper

Joe Biden and Anderson Cooper talk behind the scenes at a CNN town hall. Screenshot/CNN
Virginia Kruta Associate Editor
Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden appeared to ignore social distancing and mask guidelines during his Thursday evening drive-in town hall on CNN.

During a break in the questions, as the cameras began to zoom out and away from Biden and host Anderson Cooper, the former vice president approached Cooper and leaned in to whisper something to him. (RELATED: PATEL: Biden Could Win Big And Unite The Country; The Scary Part Is He’s Chosen Not To Do It)

WATCH:

“Fox & Friends” weekend host Pete Hegseth caught the moment as well, mocking Biden for ignoring the rules when he had repeatedly called for mask mandates.

“Mask-mandate Joe whispering sweet nothings to @andersoncooper. Just didn’t know the cameras were still rolling,” Hegseth tweeted.

Biden and Cooper reportedly both tested negative for coronavirus prior to the event, which means neither likely posed much of a risk to the other.

But Biden has also said numerous times that one of the important reasons for those in leadership roles to wear masks was to set an example for others.