Biden Interrupts Republican Voter, Tries To Rebut Her Question Before She Finishes It

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden interrupted a Republican voter trying to ask a question during his CNN town hall Thursday.

Biden started to answer, trying to dispute one of the things she had said before she finished laying our her question. (RELATED: Maskless Biden Ignores Social Distancing Guidelines, Whispers To Anderson Cooper)

WATCH:

Host Anderson Cooper introduced Julie Masser Ballay, a member of the Pennsylvania Farm Bureau who said that she had voted for President Donald Trump in 2016.

“Julie, welcome,” Cooper said.

“Thank you,” Ballay replied.

“How are you feeling now, Julie?” Biden asked with a smile.

“Ah —” Ballay shook her head. “Good evening. Overregulation puts an extreme burden on small and family-owned farms and is a contributing factor to many farms going out of business. Policies during the Obama administration such as the rules under the Waters of the U.S. Act threaten to increase that regulation. As does policies proposed through the Green New Deal, which your climate plan embraces.”

“No it doesn’t —” Biden interrupted.

“Excuse me,” Ballay pushed back. “If I could finish.”

“I’m sorry. I apologize,” Biden deferred.

“Thank you,” Ballay replied, going on to ask about Biden’s plan and how he planned to decrease the regulatory burdens on farms and businesses.

Biden’s response appeared to be centered around a plan to pay farmers to put some of their land in “land banks” or to plant crops that could “absorb carbon from the air.”

According to Biden’s campaign website, Ballay was correct about his climate plan embracing the Green New Deal.

“Biden believes the Green New Deal is a crucial framework for meeting the climate challenges we face. It powerfully captures two basic truths, which are at the core of his plan: (1) the United States urgently needs to embrace greater ambition on an epic scale to meet the scope of this challenge, and (2) our environment and our economy are completely and totally connected,” his website states.