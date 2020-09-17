Biden Says More People Trust Russia, China Than Trump Because Of Coronavirus

Democratic Presidential nominee Joe Biden said during a Thursday CNN town hall that people trust Russia and China more than they trust President Donald Trump.

“I never, ever thought I would see such a thoroughly, totally irresponsible administration,” Biden said. “It’s one of the reasons why if you take a look, the Pew Foundation poll, guess what? Russia, Putin, China, Xi Jinping are trusted by more of the people in the world than the president of the United States of America.” (RELATED: Joe Biden Claims 6,000 Military Members Dead From COVID. The Real Number Is 7)

WATCH:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

“And one of the reasons they cite is COVID,” the former vice president continued. “The way he’s handled COVID. This is not only causing us life lost here, it’s causing us to lose our influence in ways that are profound.”

Biden appeared to be referring to a September 15 Pew Research poll that found “America’s reputation has declined further over the past year among many key allies and partners.” The poll found that many countries viewed the United States’ coronavirus response and Trump negatively.

The poll found that few countries believed China handled the pandemic well, but China did get better responses than the United States. Russian President Vladimir Putin and General Secretary of the Communist Party of China Xi Jinping also polled better than Donald Trump in terms of trust globally – the poll found that 23% of respondents had confidence in Putin, 19% had confidence in Xi Jinping, and 16% had confidence in Trump.

The percentages are based on the median response from each of the 13 countries polled, according to the Pew Research Center.