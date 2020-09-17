Cardi B Divorce From Offset Reportedly Not Over A Baby Outside Their Marriage — ‘Those Rumors Are Super False,’ Source Shares

Cardi B’s divorce from rapper Offset is reportedly not over him expecting a baby with another woman, with an insider telling Page Six that those “rumors are super false.”

“There is no other child,” a source close to the 27-year-old rapper shared with Page Six in a piece published Thursday.

“No baby is on the way,” the source added. “That rumor is super false. Cardi is thinking of her child and wants everything to be amicable.” (RELATED: Cardi B Rants About Taxes And The IRS In Incredible Video)

The insider continued, “She’s evolved over the years and continues to.” (RELATED: Cardi B Requests The Pentagon ‘Let A B*tch Know’ What Is Going On With Coronavirus)

The source went on to state that the “Bodak Yellow” hitmaker went back and amended initial documents in the divorce to make things “super amicable” between herself, her estranged husband and their 2-year-old daughter, Kulture.

“She went back to have the petition amended because she wasn’t aware that it read ‘primary custody,'” the insider shared. “She wants them both to have custody and to co-parent. She’s not requesting spousal support or child support. She wants everything to be super amicable.”

It all comes following recent reports that Cardi B had filed for divorce after the two secretly tied the knot in 2017. A year later they briefly split over rumors of infidelity, per People magazine.