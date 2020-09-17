Comedian Chris Rock Blames The COVID-19 Crisis On Democrats

Comedian Chris Rock pointed at the Democrats when discussing who was to blame for the coronavirus crisis in the United States.

Rock claimed everything was “totally up to Pelosi” and other top Democrats to keep the President in line during an interview published Wednesday by the New York Times.

Chris Rock Says Democrats Worsened COVID-19 by Obsessing Over Trump Impeachment: ‘You Let the Pandemic Come In’ https://t.co/0U7doJDiPa pic.twitter.com/K8RY1H3Fnd — Complex Pop Culture (@ComplexPop) September 17, 2020



The comedian used the plot from the film “The Last Emperor” to explain what he meant with Trump playing the role of the 5-year-old emperor that took the throne.

“So I’m like, it’s all the Democrats’ fault,” Rock told the outlet. “Because you knew that the emperor was 5 years old. And when the emperor’s 5 years old, they only lead in theory. There’s usually an adult who’s like, ‘OK, this is what we’re really going to do.'” (RELATED: Chris Rock Is Sick Of The ‘Insufferable Wokeness Of Comedy’ Too)

“And it was totally up to Pelosi and the Democrats, he added. “Their thing was, ‘We’re going to get him impeached,’ which was never going to happen. You let the pandemic come in. Yes, we can blame Trump, but he’s really the 5-year-old.”

Rock did go on to criticize both parties.

“Put it this way: Republicans tell outright lies,” he told the Times. “Democrats leave out key pieces of the truth that would lead to a more nuanced argument. In a sense, it’s all fake news.”