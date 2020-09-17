The Internet Is Not Happy With My Successful Efforts To Save Football

Folks, I’m back to being public enemy number one on the internet!

As I’m sure most of you have seen, it’s been a wild 18 hours in the life and times of being David Hookstead. First, President Donald Trump spell checked me on Twitter while I was picking up some medicine. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Normally speaking, the President of the United States of America shouting you out on Twitter would be the craziest thing to happen all day.

Little did I know that things were about to come unleashed.

“Cratered”. We have plenty of politics to go around without disrespecting our great American Flag or Anthem. I thought the NFL learned their lesson two years ago. The people will not put up with this (again). Just not worth it, hard to watch! https://t.co/iNNGG1maW7 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 16, 2020

Wednesday morning, it was announced that the Big 10 had officially reversed course and we will start playing football in late October.

Naturally, I had to address the troops out on these internet battlefields. After all, it’s been a hell of a past six weeks.

People were pissed as all hell when I simply pointed out it’s all about preparation. Much like D-Day or the Osama Bin Laden raid, you never know when you’ll be called upon. To be clearly, I never said I fought on D-Day or was on the raid to take out Bin Laden. I simply talked about the preparation aspect and doing your job, and that’s apparently a bridge too far.

I’ve spent the past 188 days fighting to save Big 10 football. Today, we accomplished the mission. Much like the Osama Bin Laden raid or D-Day, you never know when your number will be called to serve. All you hope for is to execute your job and the mission. We did just that. — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) September 16, 2020

To the Nebraska, Ohio State, Michigan, Penn State, Iowa and other Big 10 fans who joined the fight, we’re friends for life. We’re enemies on the field, but we’re band of brothers after fighting on the frontlines to save football. You see me in a bar and the drinks are on me. — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) September 16, 2020

In case you thought humor was dead, I can promise you that you’re correct. I don’t understand how idiots on the internet keep falling for this.

The reactions were exactly what I expected them to be. Outrage! People were outraged! Can you believe people on the internet were outraged?

So much rage. So much anger. Let it flow through you. People were so mad, I had D-Day trending for the second time in months!

You accomplished nothing other than getting some teenagers sick. — Dave Zirin (@EdgeofSports) September 16, 2020

This truly is one of the dumbest things I’ve ever seen in my life. Good lord. https://t.co/qBMTYdkOgn — Joe Spears (@joe_spears7) September 16, 2020

what a fucking loser https://t.co/RJthMgomv3 — Mike Davis (@byMikeDavis) September 16, 2020

Next time someone questions whether Trump said shitty things about Veterans (he did, many times), remember that MAGA equates putting your life on the line for our country with… football. What a jackass. https://t.co/T6900mvaKJ — kevinbiegel (@kbiegel) September 16, 2020

If there were a Congressional Medal of Asshattery, this guy would be first in line. https://t.co/ChGMyHikbG — Matt Spence (@mattspencedc) September 16, 2020

he just compared college football to killing bin Laden. 2020 can’t end soon enough https://t.co/6dLxaiz4qO — Eric Boehlert (@EricBoehlert) September 16, 2020

thank you for your service ???????? pic.twitter.com/x79fozccfv — Ramzy Nasrallah (@ramzy) September 16, 2020

It will never get old watching people melt down on the internet over jokes. It’s honestly my favorite hobby. Life is too short to be angry, and yet, people just can’t help themselves.

Did they really think yelling at me, the man who just saved the B1G, was going to brighten up their days? It’s so funny to me. Maybe that says more about me than them, but I’m okay with it.

Let me give you some free advice that was once given to me. If you find yourself mad online, then logoff because no good can come from it.

God damnit. There’s always gotta be that one asshole that takes it to far and ruins all the fun. That asshole is David Hookstead. https://t.co/ep0NwRrpqm — Wiggle Dick Don (@DoubleVodkaDon) September 16, 2020

Finally, if you thought yesterday was bad, you have no idea how pissed these people are going to be once games actually start happening. Stay tuned because that rage festival is going to be next level.

P.S.: You know these clowns are the same people who will never watch a college football game and couldn’t care less. They just needed an excuse to be mad. Embrace comedy, folks! Legend Patrice O’Neal had some great thoughts on that.