‘God-Awful’: James Clyburn Slams Barr For Comparing Coronavirus Lockdowns To Slavery

House Majority Whip James Clyburn, the highest ranking black lawmaker in Congress, slammed Attorney General William Barr for comparing coronavirus lockdowns to slavery during a Thursday appearance on CNN.

“You know, I think that that statement by Mr. Barr was the most ridiculous, tone-deaf, God-awful thing I’ve ever heard,” Clyburn told CNN host John Berman. “It is incredible that [the] chief law enforcement officer in this country would equate human bondage to expert advice to save lives. Slavery was not about saving lives, it was about devaluing lives.”

WATCH:

Barr made the comparison Wednesday during an event at Hillsdale College. He likened stay at home orders to “house arrest” and called coronavirus lockdowns the greatest encroachment on civil liberties in history “other than slavery.”