Jimmy Kimmel Predicts ‘Lowest-Rated Emmys Of All Time’

Comedian Jimmy Kimmel gave a grim prediction for the 2020 Emmys.

Kimmel doesn’t think that many people will tune in to watch the virtual Emmys happening in September, according to an interview published Monday by Deadline.

Jimmy Kimmel may be hosting the Emmys for the third time but, in the COVID era, he’s prepping for a whole new kind of ceremony. https://t.co/ZDVh7IBXAk — Entertainment Weekly (@EW) September 17, 2020



“I know everyone will get crazy when I say this, but this will probably be the lowest-rated Emmys of all time,” Kimmel told the outlet. “I would bet almost anything on it. Of course it will.”

“It doesn’t mean there aren’t still going to be a lot of people watching,” he continued. “I mean, television is the lowest rated it has been. You look at some of the ratings you see in primetime now, I mean, people would be jumping out of buildings if you got ratings like this 10 years ago.”

Kimmel also pointed out that there are tons of other shows to grab people’s attention, so he’s expecting low ratings. (RELATED: Despite Declining Ratings, 2020 Emmys Still Happening With Jimmy Kimmel As The Host)

“There are so many other things to watch,” Kimmel noted. “There’s so much great stuff on TV. To me, it’s never about the ratings, because if that’s what you’re focused on, you’re screwed. For me, it’s just try to make it as good a show as possible from beginning to end.”

Kimmel is completely right here. There are people out there who are going to watch the Emmys still. Those people have always watched the Emmys.

Overall, people don’t really care about awards shows anymore. You won’t see tons of people tune into them because they don’t bring that much entertainment value to the average person anymore.