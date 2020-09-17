Meghan Markle And Prince Harry To Appear In Primetime TV Special Following Royal Exit

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are set to appear in an upcoming primetime TV special following their royal exit earlier this year.

In a new promo about the first TV special celebrating Time Magazine's annual list of the world's 100 most influential people, the former Duke and Duchess of Sussex are identified simply as "Harry and Meghan," per Fox News in a piece published Thursday.

WATCH:

The former "Suits" actress and Harry will make an appearance amongst the group of people identified as "Pioneers," "Artists" and "Icons."

Viewers can also expect to see special performances from such superstars as Halsey, Jennifer Hudson and more.

As the piece noted, an article from TIME about the special the former royal couple is listed as “Duke and Duchess of Sussex Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.”

In the past, the annual event was attended in person, but due to the coronavirus the magazine will put on its first ever special to celebrate those selected for its list in 2020, per the Daily Mail.

“In a year in which we are unfortunately unable to convene the TIME100 community together in person, we are excited to celebrate the extraordinary achievements of the members of this year’s list with a brand-new experience on ABC that will allow more people to participate than ever before,” Time Studios president Ian Orefice shared in a statement.

It all comes after reports surfaced recently that Markle and Harry had signed a multi-year deal with Netflix to create content for the streaming site that “informs but also gives hope,” according to the New York Times.

“As new parents, making inspirational family programming is also important to us,” they added.

As previously reported, Harry and Markle shocked much of the world when the two announced back in January their plans to step down from their royal duties and become “financially independent.”

The special will air September 22 on ABC.