Melania Praises Firefighters During Surprise Visit At Firehouse, Visits Neonatal Hospital In NH

Melania Trump praised firefighters for the “sacrifices” they and their family make during a surprise visit to a firehouse on her trip Thursday to New Hampshire.

The first lady stopped at the Manchester Fire Department Central Station where she thanked firefighters for “all that you do” and “the sacrifices you and your families make” for them to do their jobs,” per a White House pool report.

Fire Chief Dan Goonan talked to FLOTUS about the progress of the “Safe Station Room” program, where people who have overdosed on drugs can come in and be treated, the pool report added. (RELATED: Celebrate Ivanka Trump’s Birthday With Her Greatest Looks [SLIDESHOW])

First Lady Melania Trump visits Safe Station with Manchester Fire Chief Dan Goonan #mht pic.twitter.com/N0GZiflTSa — David Lane (@Lane603) September 17, 2020

In 2018 she visited the same station with President Donald Trump, the pool report noted. (RELATED: Melania Stuns In Pale-Pink Dress At Reception During UN General Assembly [PHOTOS])

It comes following FLOTUS visit to the Concord Hospital earlier in the day where she took a tour of the facility’s Stimulation Center and attended a roundtable event.

Fantastic & substantive roundtable from staff at @ConcordHospital in New Hampshire as @FLOTUS continues her fight against drug abuse & addiction, specifically as it impacts our nation’s most vulnerable. @ONDCP https://t.co/2E7Dm99Xjg — Stephanie Grisham (@StephGrisham45) September 17, 2020

“The Simulation Center features several ‘stations’ consisting of activities and/or treatments aimed at helping provide comfort and care to babies born with NAS (neonatal abstinent syndrome), a White House official shared,” per the press pool.

BATTELGROUND VISIT: First Lady Melania Trump made a rare public appearance in New Hampshire at a hospital that helps treat infants exposed to opioids in the womb, thanking workers and marking September as National Recovery Month. https://t.co/dZM8jDKlxs pic.twitter.com/gyTbrl01RD — World News Tonight (@ABCWorldNews) September 17, 2020

Keeping her mask on as she delivers remarks to hospital officials and staff in NH, Mrs. Trump hails the program to treat addicted mothers and infants born with Neonatal Abstinence Syndrome. Singles out volunteer “cuddlers” who comfort ailing babies. pic.twitter.com/Zayapkzkxr — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) September 17, 2020

Later, she spoke to a young mother “whose babies were born addicted,” per first lady spokesperson, Stephanie Grisham.

Happening Now in NH: We’re at @ConcordHospital; @flotus is speaking to a young mother whose babies were born addicted. The brave woman is sharing her story so she can educate & help other pregnant women who are struggling w drug abuse. pic.twitter.com/lbxm8znIiO — Stephanie Grisham (@StephGrisham45) September 17, 2020

During her visit, Melania also praised the hospital staff for helping “the people of Concord.”

“It’s an honor to be back in New Hampshire today, surrounded by the people and spirit that make this state so special,” FLOTUS shared, per the pool report. “I am excited to listen and learn about the programs that Concord Hospital has to offer to newborns born with neonatal abstinence syndrome.”

“FLOTUS also gifted the hospital’s Special Care Unit Nursery with 20 fleece Be Best baby blankets, to be used for future babies,” the pool report added.