Melania Praises Firefighters During Surprise Visit At Firehouse, Visits Neonatal Hospital In NH

First lady Melania Trump delivers remarks at the start of the Governors Spouses Luncheon in the Blue Room of the White House on February 10, 2020 in Washington, DC.

(Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

Katie Jerkovich Entertainment Reporter
Melania Trump praised firefighters for the “sacrifices” they and their family make during a surprise visit to a firehouse on her trip Thursday to New Hampshire.

The first lady stopped at the Manchester Fire Department Central Station where she thanked firefighters for “all that you do” and “the sacrifices you and your families make” for them to do their jobs,” per a White House pool report.

Fire Chief Dan Goonan talked to FLOTUS  about the progress of the “Safe Station Room” program, where people who have overdosed on drugs can come in and be treated, the pool report added. (RELATED: Celebrate Ivanka Trump’s Birthday With Her Greatest Looks [SLIDESHOW])

In 2018 she visited the same station with President Donald Trump, the pool report noted. (RELATED: Melania Stuns In Pale-Pink Dress At Reception During UN General Assembly [PHOTOS])

It comes following FLOTUS visit to the Concord Hospital earlier in the day where she took a tour of the facility’s Stimulation Center and attended a roundtable event.

“The Simulation Center features several ‘stations’ consisting of activities and/or treatments aimed at helping provide comfort and care to babies born with NAS (neonatal abstinent syndrome), a White House official shared,” per the press pool.

Later, she spoke to a young mother “whose babies were born addicted,”  per first lady spokesperson, Stephanie Grisham.

During her visit, Melania also praised the hospital staff for helping “the people of Concord.”

“It’s an honor to be back in New Hampshire today, surrounded by the people and spirit that make this state so special,” FLOTUS shared, per the pool report. “I am excited to listen and learn about the programs that Concord Hospital has to offer to newborns born with neonatal abstinence syndrome.”

Be Best Blankets.

(Photo: courtesy of the White House)

“FLOTUS also gifted the hospital’s Special Care Unit Nursery with 20 fleece Be Best baby blankets, to be used for future babies,” the pool report added.