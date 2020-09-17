‘Melrose Place’ Star Amy Locane Going Back To Prison Over 2010 Fatal DUI Crash

“Melrose Place” actress Amy Locane has been re-sentenced to eight years in prison for her involvement in a fatal DUI crash back in 2010.

Locane originally was sentenced to three years in the DUI case, but State Superior Court Judge Angela Borkowski ruled that wasn’t long enough, according to an article published Thursday by Fox News.

Prosecutors had argued that Locane’s sentence was too lenient.

Locane had been convicted of several counts including vehicular manslaughter after she crashed into a vehicle back in 2010, killing 60-year-old Helene Seeman and severely injured Seeman’s husband Fred.

The judge agreed with prosecutors that Locane was at risk of reoffending due to her past alcohol abuse. (RELATED: Country Singer Kylie Rae Harris Was Drunk During Fatal Car Crash)

“You made a conscious decision to drink that day and continued to drink, recognizing at the onset that you needed a ride but didn’t obtain one,” Borkowski said, Fox News reported. “If you hadn’t gotten behind the wheel of your vehicle on this night, the incident never would have happened.”

Locane’s attorney called the decision “outrageous” and criticized the judge for not considering the actress’ current sobriety and work counseling alcohol abusers, according to the outlet.

“She has always taken full responsibility,” he reportedly said.

The “Melrose Place” star reportedly has 45 days to appeal her sentence.