‘It Wasn’t Just President Trump’: Meghan McCain Says People Don’t Trust Coronavirus ‘Experts’ Because They Lied Too

Meghan McCain said Thursday that President Donald Trump was not the only one responsible for leading the American people away from trusting the “experts” on coronavirus.

Using masks as an example, McCain noted the number of doctors and public health organizations that had first stated that masks weren’t necessary and then changed their statements over time. (RELATED: Meghan McCain Challenges Brian Stelter On Cuomo Brothers’ ‘Comedy Routine’ — He Ignores It)

WATCH:

“When it comes to the mask issue, I think part of the problem is the American public has been lied to, and we can’t forget that information,” McCain began, adding that the last time she had spoken about it in studio at “The View,” a doctor had told her that masks were not necessary — and if she had some, she should donate them to health care workers.

“We now know that we were lied to because there was a worry there weren’t going to be enough masks to first responders,” McCain continued, saying that she personally would have been willing to give up her mask for front line workers anyway — but that the misinformation had created a larger problem.

“Part of the problem is it’s not only coming out of President Trump, but the World Health Organization and the CDC have not been crystal clear and infallible in this situation,” McCain continued, pivoting to address public distrust in potential vaccines. “A lot of people say they will not take a vaccine if it comes out, and there’s a lot of amazing corporations, pharmaceutical corporations, doctors that we should trust, but there’s been a breeding of conspiracy theories and paranoia and fear that have unfortunately happened over the past seven months.” (RELATED: FLASHBACK Jan. 14: WHO Tells Everyone Don’t Worry Because China Says Coronavirus Isn’t Contagious)

Sara Haines jumped in then, saying that she believed the doctors and experts had been doing the best that they could with limited information. “We saw a lot of doctors and scientists —” she said.

“Sara, with all due respect. The doctors knew,” McCain interrupted. “They lied and they said we should not be wearing masks because they wanted — again, had I just been told the truth about the American public, I’m one of the people that actually ended up — I had masks from a trip I took in my house and I ended up having my husband give it away. I was early pregnant at that time. There was a lot unknown. I don’t — I know there were things going on, but that lie has unsettled me, and now I don’t go anywhere without a mask because obviously we know the truth, but we can’t be screwing around with things like this.”