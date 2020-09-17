Restrictions Lifted On PAC-12 Football Teams, Games Could Start In Late October

PAC-12 football might be back a lot sooner than expected.

Following the Big 10 deciding to play in October, there was immediately serious chatter about if the PAC-12 could do the same.

The biggest perceived roadblock to the PAC-12 playing were coronavirus restrictions that didn’t allow normal practices to be conducted because of the number of people required to be there.

Statement from Pac-12 Commissioner Larry Scott on positive developments from governors of California and Oregon: pic.twitter.com/bZVuGT6vuW — Pac-12 Conference (@pac12) September 16, 2020

Well, it sounds like the PAC-12 might have a real shot of playing in October. According to the Mercury News, “the governors of Oregon and California lifted the state restrictions preventing half the conference from conducting normal practices.”

The PAC-12 will now try to play in October or November.

Good for the PAC-12 for trying to play football. There’s really no other choice. This is America, and we need to play football.

It looked like the PAC-12 was dead forever, but then the war raged on. After saving the Big 10, I never even considered trying to save the PAC-12.

Yet, the players out west decided to do it themselves. USC players spoke up.

@gavinnewsom We have sat by for two weeks watching teams across the country play the game we love safely. Most schools have a fraction of the resources that our school and conference have provided to play safely. You are the only thing holding us back. Please #LetUsPlay . pic.twitter.com/au4JZ5PNbz — Kedon Slovis (@Kedonslovis) September 15, 2020

The PAC-12 and every other conference should be playing. Right now, four of the five Power 5 conferences are playing. The PAC-12 is the final holdout.

Let’s get them rolling sooner than later. Let’s get the games going!

I stand firmly with the PAC-12 in their fight to play football. The war in the Big 10 is over. Now, we must turn our attention to our allies in the PAC-12. We stand with you, we hear you and we will do what we can to help.