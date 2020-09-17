Filming On ‘The Batman’ Resumes Following Robert Pattinson’s Reported Coronavirus Quarantine

Production has started up again for “The Batman” after filming in the United Kingdom was put on hold following reports that Robert Pattinson had reportedly tested positive for the coronavirus.

“Following a hiatus for COVID 19 quarantine precautions, filming has now resumed on ‘The Batman’ in the U.K.,” a spokesperson for Warner Bros. Pictures told Variety in a piece published Thursday. (RELATED: ‘The Batman’ Filmmaker Matt Reeves Working On TV Series Based Off Same Universe)

It all comes following reports early in September that production, which had finally started up again on the comic book film on Sept. 1, was being shut down days later when a then-unidentified member of the crew tested positive for COVID-19. (RELATED: Christian Bale Gets Robbed Of Best Actor Award At The Oscars For ‘Vice’)

“A member of ‘The Batman’ production has tested positive for Covid-19 and is isolating in accordance with established protocols,” a Warner Bros. spokesperson shared in a statement to the outlet, without giving the person’s identity. Vanity Fair at the time reported that sources had confirmed that the person who tested positive was Pattinson.

“Filming is temporarily paused,” the statement added.

As previously reported, the newest version of the caped crusader, starring Pattinson, was already seven weeks into filming when the positive test hit. The movie still has about three months left of filming to shoot, with plans to hopefully have it all done by the end of the year, per the outlet.

Following the first halt in production, Warner Bros. announced that “The Batman” — originally set to hit the big screen in June of next year — would not be in theaters until Oct. 1, 2021.

There is no word yet on whether the second and more recent delay will alter the film’s timeline.