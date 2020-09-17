Stay In Touch With Family And Friends With The Echo Show 5, Now 20% Off!

There’s no doubt that 2020 has been a tough year for many of us. If you’re anything like me, the most difficult part has been not being able to see my family and friends because of quarantine. Don’t worry, though. We’ve got you covered. Amazon’s Echo Show 5 is the perfect way to stay in touch with your loved ones and manage your day during this unpredictable time.

The Echo Show is a 5.5″ smart display that will help you handle your day. Whether you want to video chat with your family or catch up on today’s news, this device can do it all. When prompted, the Echo Show 5 can make hands-free video calls to another Alexa app or Echo device. Staying in touch with your family and friends effortlessly. What’s better than that? Not only can it make video calls, Alexa can also display your favorite TV shows as well as show you the weather forecast or traffic in the area. Navigating your day has never been easier.

Get the Echo Show 5 now for just $69.99, with free shipping for Prime Members

A unique feature of the Echo Show 5 is the privacy control. Amazon has made it simple to turn off the microphone and camera with the quick touch of a button. The built-in shutter allows you to cover the camera lens without an issue. Also, this device can be programmed to be kid-friendly at no extra cost. You can do this by switching on the parental controls in the settings app to make this product safe for every age. Amazon has eliminated worry and concern when it come to your little ones are using the Echo Show 5.

So, what are you waiting for? Get your Echo Show 5 today for only $69.99! Currently discounted at 20% off the original listing price, make sure not to miss out on this opportunity.

